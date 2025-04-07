A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock Position Raised by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 94,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance
NASDAQ AMRK opened at $22.28 on Monday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $47.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.58.
A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.
A-Mark Precious Metals Profile
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
