A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock Position Raised by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 94,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $22.28 on Monday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $47.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.58.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMRK

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.