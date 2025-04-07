STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Polymer Capital Management HK LTD

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD trimmed its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,992 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 11,008 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 5.3 %

STM stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $45.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.26.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

