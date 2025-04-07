Aristides Capital LLC Makes New Investment in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $5,158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,012,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,707,000 after buying an additional 813,634 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 976.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $2,260,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 6,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $975,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,681,372. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,717,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,422.40. The trade was a 23.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,172 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNX. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE SNX opened at $95.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $91.97 and a 12 month high of $145.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.78 and a 200-day moving average of $125.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.97%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

