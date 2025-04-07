ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $41.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.98. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $68.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

