Oarsman Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,801,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,683,000 after acquiring an additional 516,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,272,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 642,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,692,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $514.89.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 7.5 %

AMP opened at $421.61 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.74 and a 52 week high of $582.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $515.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,249.59. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,486.67. The trade was a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.