Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Invests $512,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,281,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,534,000 after buying an additional 401,168 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,178,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,893,000 after acquiring an additional 198,243 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 606,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,440,000 after acquiring an additional 179,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,245,000 after acquiring an additional 178,407 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LHX opened at $202.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $265.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.99%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $377,068.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,517.60. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,122. This represents a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $269.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.69.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

