5,271 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Purchased by Polymer Capital Management US LLC

Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $114,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,918,065.52. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $204,931.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,583.04. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,304 shares of company stock worth $365,274 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $110.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.35 and a 200 day moving average of $119.01.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.76.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

