Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,356,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $277.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.55. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $271.54 and a 1-year high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

