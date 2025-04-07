Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC

Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.



The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

