Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,451 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 336.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of CCS opened at $65.63 on Monday. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.07 and a fifty-two week high of $108.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.76.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.33. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCS shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Century Communities

About Century Communities

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.