Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $2.17 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,988,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in TransDigm Group by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. UBS Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,480.12.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,238.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,176.31 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,343.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,329.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total value of $25,344,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,337,899.18. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total value of $4,077,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,616. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $165,646,468. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

