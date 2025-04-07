Certior Financial Group LLC Takes $543,000 Position in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Certior Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amplify High Income ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in Amplify High Income ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 144,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify High Income ETF alerts:

Amplify High Income ETF Price Performance

YYY opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.73. Amplify High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Amplify High Income ETF Announces Dividend

About Amplify High Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

(Free Report)

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.