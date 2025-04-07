Certior Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Certior Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Certior Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

