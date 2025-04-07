Certior Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Certior Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 207,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Certior Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 758.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 301,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 266,200 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,532,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $22.57 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

