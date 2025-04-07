Metaverse Stocks To Watch Now – April 6th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, and Xiao-I are the five Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks refer to shares of companies that are actively involved in creating, developing, or capitalizing on the emerging digital space known as the metaverse—a network of interconnected virtual environments where users can interact, work, and play. These companies might span various sectors such as technology, gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality, and e-commerce, all aiming to build or support immersive digital experiences. Investors in metaverse stocks are betting on the long-term growth and potential of these virtual ecosystems as the digital and physical worlds become increasingly intertwined. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $7.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.31. 529,399,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,806,578. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN stock traded down $16.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.04. 4,657,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,212. Accenture has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of Globant stock traded down $4.92 on Friday, reaching $100.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,443. Globant has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $238.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Shares of SKM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.15. 578,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,065. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20. SK Telecom has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xiao-I (AIXI)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIXI traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $3.10. 295,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,432. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15. Xiao-I has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

