Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $12,983,775.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 371,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,986,009.75. This represents a 25.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $862,646.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 185,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,276.84. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,412 shares of company stock worth $75,444,584. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $87.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 172.42, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.52 and a 200-day moving average of $130.45. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.71 and a 52-week high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Datadog from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.22.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

