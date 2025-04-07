Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Boston Partners raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,474,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,138,000 after purchasing an additional 318,329 shares during the period. Lind Value II ApS lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 648,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,374,000 after acquiring an additional 172,669 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,948,000 after acquiring an additional 168,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,741,000. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,455,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total value of $39,574.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,658.39. This trade represents a 18.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William F. Austen purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.12 per share, for a total transaction of $197,828.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,174.96. The trade was a 31.89 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $92.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.36. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

