Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 33,052 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,052 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Fluor were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 2,509.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 244.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FLR opened at $31.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.73. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $60.10.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FLR shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on Fluor and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fluor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fluor from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

