EQT (NYSE:EQT) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank lowered EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.21. The company had a trading volume of 13,411,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650,555. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77. EQT has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, research analysts predict that EQT will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in EQT by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in EQT by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in EQT by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

