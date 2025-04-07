Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Oxford Square Capital Price Performance

OXSQ stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.38. 1,021,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.10 million, a PE ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $3.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 137,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 190,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 39,466 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 27,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. 6.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

