GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, January 31st.

GoPro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.52. 4,604,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,338. The stock has a market cap of $81.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. GoPro has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). GoPro had a negative net margin of 53.94% and a negative return on equity of 55.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in GoPro by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in GoPro by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in GoPro by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

