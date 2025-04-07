Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,543,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,679,380. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $285.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

