ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $3.95 Million in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Life360 by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 539,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 432,292 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 during the third quarter valued at $7,995,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Life360 by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 51,129 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Life360 in the 4th quarter worth $5,717,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Life360 by 1,007.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 118,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Life360

In other Life360 news, Director John Philip Coghlan sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $118,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,067.96. This represents a 8.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan L. Stick sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $118,749.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,524.16. The trade was a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,038,344 in the last 90 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Life360 Stock Down 13.5 %

NASDAQ:LIF opened at $31.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.13. Life360, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $52.77.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. Research analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life360 Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

