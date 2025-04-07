ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $3.43 Million Investment in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,140,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,359,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,991,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,864,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,751,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,694,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Post Stock Performance

NYSE:POST opened at $117.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.28 and its 200-day moving average is $112.77. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.62 and a 52-week high of $125.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

POST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Post from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Get Our Latest Report on POST

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $989,994.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,711.50. This trade represents a 23.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $572,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,364.50. The trade was a 9.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,129,355 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Post

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.