Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHW)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,087,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bitwise Ethereum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,091,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 91,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the period.

Shares of ETHW opened at $12.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. Bitwise Ethereum ETF has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $29.52.

The Bitwise Ethereum ETF (ETHW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Ether (ETH). It will hold Ether directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. ETHW was launched on Jul 22, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

