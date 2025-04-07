Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,181 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,255,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $178,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 343,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after buying an additional 252,613 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TKO Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 108,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.13 per share, with a total value of $15,634,645.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 915,852 shares in the company, valued at $132,001,748.76. This trade represents a 13.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 3,265 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $469,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,159.40. This represents a 25.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,921,383 shares of company stock valued at $304,417,051 and have sold 5,833 shares valued at $838,785. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TKO Group Stock Down 7.1 %

TKO Group Announces Dividend

NYSE:TKO opened at $139.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.71 and a beta of 0.90. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,600.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TKO. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TKO Group

TKO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.