Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $167,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE HLI opened at $146.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.83. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.14 and a 1-year high of $192.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.89.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 43.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.