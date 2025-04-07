Huntington National Bank Has $91,000 Stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haven Private LLC bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,859,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,638,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,532,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,612,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,531,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Down 7.4 %

BIZD opened at $14.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

