Huntington National Bank Has $74,000 Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTS. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 660.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $187.48 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $232.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.28.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total value of $925,700.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,038.57. This represents a 29.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

