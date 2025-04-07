Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 9,999 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,706,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $207,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,829,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16,717.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after buying an additional 84,926 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after buying an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. This trade represents a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SRPT opened at $54.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $173.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $161.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

