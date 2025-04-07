Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Balchem were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCPC. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Balchem in the third quarter valued at $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Balchem to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Balchem in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Balchem Stock Performance

Shares of BCPC opened at $155.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.96. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $137.69 and a 12-month high of $186.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.08). Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

