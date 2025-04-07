OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $418,000 in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:IJUN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:IJUN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 36,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the period.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of BATS:IJUN opened at $24.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 million and a PE ratio of 16.87. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (IJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period starting June 1.

