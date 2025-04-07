Insider Buying: Adisyn Ltd (ASX:AI1) Insider Buys 455,000 Shares of Stock

Adisyn Ltd (ASX:AI1 – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Crofton purchased 455,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,295.00 ($13,350.30).
Kevin Crofton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 3rd, Kevin Crofton bought 465,000 shares of Adisyn stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,785.00 ($13,643.71).
Adisyn Stock Performance
Adisyn Company Profile
