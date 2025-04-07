Huntington National Bank Has $83,000 Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSSC. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 4.2 %

NSSC stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.