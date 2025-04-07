OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 5,909 Shares of Themes Airlines ETF (NASDAQ:AIRL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Themes Airlines ETF (NASDAQ:AIRL – Free Report) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.46% of Themes Airlines ETF worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Themes Airlines ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRL opened at $24.74 on Monday. Themes Airlines ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $31.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $742,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Themes Airlines ETF Company Profile

The Themes Airlines ETF (AIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Airlines index. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of the largest airline stocks from developed markets. Stocks are weighted based on market capitalization. AIRL was launched on Dec 8, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

