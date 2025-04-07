OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 5,909 Shares of Themes Airlines ETF (NASDAQ:AIRL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Themes Airlines ETF (NASDAQ:AIRL – Free Report) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.46% of Themes Airlines ETF worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Themes Airlines ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AIRL opened at $24.74 on Monday. Themes Airlines ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $31.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $742,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.89.
Themes Airlines ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Themes Airlines ETF
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Themes Airlines ETF (NASDAQ:AIRL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Themes Airlines ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes Airlines ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.