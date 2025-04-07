OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 7,616 Shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,616 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of YDEC opened at $22.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.64. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.