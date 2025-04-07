Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 834,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,729 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $134,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 6.6 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $126.76 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.