Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $161.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 751,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $161,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of SOXX opened at $157.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.14 and its 200-day moving average is $217.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.40. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.00 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

