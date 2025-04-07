Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Holdings Raised by Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 6,264.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,599 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,134,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,046,000 after purchasing an additional 433,264 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,646,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,190,000 after acquiring an additional 117,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,541,000 after acquiring an additional 91,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,771,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after acquiring an additional 55,540 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 573,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

Kohl’s Stock Up 7.6 %

KSS opened at $7.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.57. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $795.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

