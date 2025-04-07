Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $573,000 Position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 32.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
HQH opened at $14.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $19.79.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
