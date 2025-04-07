Pitcairn Co. Acquires Shares of 580 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 75.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $326.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.60 and a 1-year high of $481.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $348.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.77.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares in the company, valued at $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price target (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

