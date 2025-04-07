iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $2.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.91.

Several research analysts recently commented on IQ shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC upgraded iQIYI from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on iQIYI from $3.00 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQ

iQIYI Trading Down 13.4 %

IQ stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. iQIYI has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.44.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, analysts predict that iQIYI will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 738.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 121,352 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iQIYI by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,871,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 815,226 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

(Get Free Report

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.