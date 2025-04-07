Pitcairn Co. Raises Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 27,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after acquiring an additional 286,052 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 416.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 81,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

TAK opened at $14.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.39. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.