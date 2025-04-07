PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 348,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $13,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 62,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. now owns 116,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $635,054.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,583,513.08. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $57,952.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,558.82. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,651 shares of company stock valued at $834,770 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson set a $54.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ PCH opened at $40.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.18. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $48.12.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 642.86%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

