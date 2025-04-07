Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 25 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,275.44. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON stock opened at $497.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.87. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.52 and a 1 year high of $715.99.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.67.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

