Prudential PLC Raises Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 552.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,470 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 70,366 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,215,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,339,000 after purchasing an additional 398,770 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 678,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after buying an additional 127,515 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 15,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of DOC opened at $18.42 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 348.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

