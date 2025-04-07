Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 42,086 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,086 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $100,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,821,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Ariston Services Group increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $200.81 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $193.89 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.64. The company has a market cap of $199.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.9188 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

