Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,581 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.7% of Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,474,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,848,000 after purchasing an additional 765,645 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 300,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,930,000 after buying an additional 67,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $58.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.49. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

