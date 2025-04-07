Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 422 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 280,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $113.05 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.69 and a fifty-two week high of $152.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.40.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.2502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

