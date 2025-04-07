Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stake in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in BAE Systems by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 56,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in BAE Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 113,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAESY opened at $78.00 on Monday. BAE Systems plc has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $89.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.0442 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.63.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

